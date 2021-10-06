MadameNoire Featured Video

Kirk Franklin took to Instagram to let his wife, Tammy Franklin, and the world know that she is and will always be his number one priority. In a sweet post, he penned a lengthy caption explaining that he hasn’t been home as much as he was during COVID but that doesn’t mean he is choosing his career over his wife.

“Lately I been gone a little more now the world is open… I’ve always lived with the guilt of leaving you and the kids, making every trip often feel duplicitous as I leave my first ministry to do ministry,” he wrote. “I cannot lose you… I will always choose empty hands over an empty home. No trophy feels the same as my hand embracing the lower arch of your waist as I pull you close to hear what secrets heaven has given you to download into my soul.”

The 16-time Grammy winner added that he enjoyed being in quarantine because he got to give his wife his undivided attention and that he will continue to keep this up no matter how busy he is.

“I do love when the world was shutdown so I could focus only on you. I write this openly so the entire universe and every demon can understand I will never go back to the man I was when work was my mistress. Every flight, every hotel room, will forever have an empty space reserved for you my queen. Say the word, and you’ll be ‘flewed’ out. You get it. You’re my vaccine.”

The Franklins have been married for 25 years and it has been a bumpy ride. Tammy Franklin told Houston’s Majic 102.1 that their friendship and incorporating couples therapy has helped them maintain their relationship.

“We’re really good friends, we work really hard at our marriage, we’re intentional … we’ve had seasons of going to counseling. And even now we have little tuneups but we’ll talk about where we are, what do we need to work on, how do we get better. We’ve been really intentional about us and now that we’re empty nesting, we’re really getting to see what that hard work was for.”