Yo Gotti has gone from the studio to the soccer field. The “Down in the DM” rapper is now a partial owner of a Major League Soccer team. In a statement, he gushed about owning a stake in D.C. United.

“I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” Yo Gotti said. “I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”

Gotti, born Mario Mims, is a member of a group that bought a minority ownership in the team which includes Adam Gerry, Joe Mamo and Jake Silverstein. They now own between two and three percent of the team, which is worth $750 million. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, The Washington Post said.

Once he got settled in the music industry, Yo Gotti became more focused on making money moves that would not only inspire others but also lead to generational wealth.

“After being in the game so long, making so much money and achieving different things, now I think a lot more about impact,” he told Billboard. “‘What can we do to affect [change in people’s lives]?” Whether it’s helping them or teaching them… Legacy-type s***. We’re really trying to make sure that we make the right moves, not just for me or artists that I’ve signed, but for my city and young hustlers in general.”

The Memphis rapper isn’t the only one investing into a sports team. Jay Z is looking to purchase the NFL’s Denver Broncos team, which is worth around $4 billion.