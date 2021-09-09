MadameNoire Featured Video

Since the COVID-19 vaccine has been available to the public, many people have been skeptical about getting it for various reasons. K. Michelle recently came forward and explained why she is hesitant to get vaccinated. The Memphis singer said that she is concerned that she will have an adverse reaction because she still has silicone in her body after having her butt implants removed.

“Silicone and the vaccine don’t mix well together,” she said while on Instagram Live. “It makes you extremely sick. So I have to make a decision about fighting a sickness when I’m just getting healthy again and the chances of what the vaccine might do to me. Because you’ll never fully get silicone out of your body, this is something you be stuck with for the rest of your life. Which is why I try to talk to women and let them know that the girls you see are sick. It’s not what you think it is.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star decided to have her silicone butt implants removed after she began experiencing serious complications.

“Sixteen surgeries later, four blood transfusions later, yeah, I’m not going to be myself, but y’all don’t care until somebody die,” she continued.

Even though she’s concerned, one doctor told New Beauty that there is no evidence that the vaccine is unsafe for people who have had implants.