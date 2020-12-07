Madamenoire Featured Video

The last we heard, Ray J and Princess Love were working on their marriage—in the form of another reality show. Admittedly, it’s hard to keep up with the two of them. One minute they’re on, the next they’re off. Despite having dated for several years, tying the knot in 2016, and sharing two children together, the two are extremely hot and cold.

In fact, earlier this year, Princess Love filed for divorce.

The two seem to have put in some work to repair their fractured relationship since that time and Princess dismissed the filing.

But after the events of this past weekend, she might be reconsidering.

Sarah Oliver, a former member of “The Bad Girls Club,” shared a 15-minute IG TV video featuring herself, some other women, Chance from “Real Chance at Love” and another actor and what appeared to be an inebriated Ray J. Hanging out with a group of women in a hotel room might have been incriminating enough for some women. But Ray J, never one to be outdone, added insult to injury by kissing Oliver on her hair and neck.

You can watch it all go down in the video below.

After the video surfaced, a source contacted The Shade Room to claim that although Ray J was on the set of a show both Ray J and Princess are producing, Princess was not there (obviously). The source said she was “at home with the kids like [she] always is.”

The source also claims that there is “no relationship” between Princess and Ray J and the two are “still in the process of getting a divorce.”

Allegedly, Princess told Ray J to “live his life.”

Given his behavior over the years, he didn’t exactly need permission but it’s nice to know Princess is not sitting around still waiting for Ray J to be someone he just isn’t. Meanwhile, with all them people in the room and not one mask in sight, Ray J might be banned from seeing their children again because he’s not being safe out here.