Kelly Price’s missing persons’ case is officially closed.

According to TMZ, police in Cobb County, Georgia, shared that the singer’s name “has been removed from the missing person list” at the National Crime Information Center.

The report highlighted that Price’s lawyer, Monica Ewing, confirmed local cops did both a welfare and safety check, “as is required in missing persons’ cases.” Moreover, the attorney emphasized that Price wasn’t missing the past several weeks but isolating and recovering from her time in the hospital and COVID-19 diagnosis.

Price, 48, shared that she’d contracted the coronavirus in late July. The singer was hospitalized in August, and as the status of her health deteriorated, she ended up being transferred to the intensive care unit.

The star’s family filed a missing persons’ report for Price on Sept. 18 — claiming that the singer “is a very visible person” and that they hadn’t heard from her in months.

Ewing attempted to assure the public that the Price had been discharged from the hospital and was back at home and safe despite the star’s family still saying she was missing.

Earlier this week, MADAMENOIRE reported on Price breaking her silence on all the confusion regarding her whereabouts and wellbeing. In an emotional interview, the singer explained that her fight against COVID had been so intense that at one point, she “flatlined” while at the hospital.

“At some point they lost me,” Price recalled. When the interviewer later asked her to clarify the statement further, she emphasized, “I died.”

While Price’s whereabouts are not known at this time, the “Friend Of Mine” singer still faces an uphill battle as she seeks further healing and attempts to regain her health.

