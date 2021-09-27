MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelly Price has officially broken her silence just days after her family members expressed their concerns about her safety and well-being following her recent COVID-19 hospitalization.

The 48-year-old Grammy-nominated singer revealed in an emotional interview with TMZ that she was never “missing” despite her family’s initial claims. Price said she was trying to isolate herself from family and fans so that she could recover from COVID-19. According to the star, she’s been battling the disease since August. Price shared during the interview that her condition had been progressing “in the wrong direction” for a week prior to her hospitalization.

Price’s husband had been working with medical staff virtually to help treat her symptoms, but the New York native said her health took a turn for the worst after she was diagnosed with a fever of over 103 and her breathing became “extremely shallow.”

At one point in Price’s harrowing testimony, the singer said she nearly “flatlined” during her hospitalization.

“At some point they lost me. I woke up a couple of days and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was,” Price recalled of the horrifying moment. At one point the interviewer asks Price to clarify what she means by “they lost me,” to which she replies: “I died.”

The singer said that although she was able to miraculously bounce back from COVID-19, she’s still not out of the clear yet. The “Friend Of Mine” crooner explained that doctors believe she could be a COVID-19 long hauler, which are individuals who can potentially carry the virus’ vicious symptoms long after they’ve been fully treated for the disease, Hopkins Medicine notes.

“… I am facing a very uphill battle right now,” Kelly said before bursting into tears. “I suffered a lot of internal damage and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be concert-ready again.”





Play



Price reflected on her difficult year during the pandemic stating that she’s still mourning the loss of her grandmother who died from COVID-19. Now, the star says she’s focused on herself and her recovery journey.

Elsewhere in the “Sing Pray Love” artist’s lengthy sitdown, Kelly explained that her relationship with her sister Shanrae Price has been “strained” for quite some time.

“It hasn’t been two months since I’ve seen my sister. It’s been a year,” she explained further disputing her sister’s missing claims.

Shanae previously said during an interview with Larry Reid that she hadn’t seen her sister in weeks despite Price’s attorney reassuring fans that she was in fact safe.

“I haven’t been in the same room as her since my mother’s funeral. Prior to that we hadn’t seen each other all pandemic long. That’s not new for us. We’ve been strained for a very long time,” she said.

“I was never missing … everyone in my family knew exactly where I was,” Price clarified. “It’s very disappointing that things came to this.”

When asked if Kelly was vaccinated for COVID-19, her attorney Monica Ewing would not comment on the matter, TMZ notes.

RELATED CONTENT: Kelly Price Says Women “Dragged” Her And Called Her A “Failure” For Walking Away From Her Marriage After 23 Years