After being reported missing in Georgia, Kelly Price’s attorney, Monica Ewing, assured everyone that Price was safe but things still aren’t adding up for her family.

Ewing told the Cobb County Police Department that Price was recovering from COVID-19 at an undisclosed location and is not in harm’s way, according to TMZ. The former R&B Divas star revealed she had the novel virus on Instagram on July 29.

“I found out today I have COVID,” she captioned a video of her explaining her symptoms. “I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery.”

Price was hospitalized in August and spent time in the intensive care unit after her symptoms worsened, FOX 5 Atlanta stated.

The “Friend of Mine” singer’s sister Shanrae Price is still worried about her little sister, whom she said she hasn’t heard from since Price was discharged from the hospital even though she wasn’t fully recovered.

“My sister is a very visible person. We haven’t heard anything from her in months,” she said on the Instagram based entertainment news show Larry Reid Live. “She was sick, and she was very sick with COVID. This is unlike her, no one has heard from her. I know everyone has their own opinion. I don’t do stuff like this, but I’m gonna call in until we physically see my sister. We don’t know anything, so I don’t know who is calling in and saying what.”

Price was reported missing on September 18 after police did a welfare check at her home and she wasn’t there. Police did speak with her boyfriend at her residence and there was no evidence of foul play. The family is suspicious of the boyfriend and told police that he as barred family and friends from visiting her home, TMZ noted.

Take a look at what her sister has said below.