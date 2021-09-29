MadameNoire Featured Video

For National Son Day, many celebrities posted loving tributes to their little boys via social media. For Chrissy Teigen she celebrated her son Miles but also posted about she and John Legend’s son Jack who was born prematurely last year and passed away. National Son Day fell on the week that marked the one year anniversary since she and Legend lost Jack.

Under a photo of she and Legend in the hospital a year ago, Teigen reflected on Instagram about how devastating it was to lose a child and shared that grieving hasn’t gotten any easier.

And to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.

In September 2020, Teigen lost Jack, who would’ve been their third child, halfway through her pregnancy when she miscarried. She shared a heartbreaking post of her sobbing on the side of her hospital bed during that overwhelming experience.

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

Teigen was transparent about her loss from the photos she posted to the updates on Twitter. Since she shared those rough moments with the world, she received criticism for being so open. In a Medium essay, she stood behind her choice to share her experience with her fans and other women who have experienced the same thing.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” she wrote. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”