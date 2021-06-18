MadameNoire Featured Video

Following the resurfacing Chrissy Teigen’s old tweets where she publicly bullied Courtney Stodden almost a decade ago, conservative pundit Candace Owens had a lot to say about the TV personality and cookbook author’s public apology that was issued this past Monday.

In her lengthy statement shared via a Medium blog post — after a short hiatus from being online — Teigen wrote that there was “no excuse” for her “past horrible tweets” and general cyberbullying. She went on the say that she was truly “ashamed” of the behavior she displayed over the years and that her “targets” weren’t deserving of her harsh scrutiny. The star additionally referred to herself as being “insecure” and her actions as “immature.”

“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry,” Teigen admitted.

Sharing her two cents on the star’s apology, Owens tweeted, “The problem with #chrissyteigen’s diatribe is that she’s apologizing for who she was ‘a long time ago.’ Let’s be clear— Chrissy spent the last 6 years online harassing conservative women who DID NOTHING to her. This wasn’t some off-colored period of her life. It’s who she is.“

“FYI,” Owens added, “someone on Chrissy Teigen’s team is deleting negative comments under her Instagram account to create the illusion that the world is forgiving her. This is little more than a carefully crafted Hollywood PR stunt. She’s still a malignant sociopathic narcissist.”

In some subsequent tweets, the pundit went onto share posts in solidarity with Michael Costello — a fashion designer who aired out his own experience of being bullied by Teigen after the star publicly accused him of being racist in 2014.

As you can imagine, Owens’ opinion on Teigen’s apology is hypocritical considering the fact that she’s been known to promote anti-vaccine misinformation, get dragged by social media for defending Hitler — and as a Black woman, say that white supremacy and white nationalism aren’t problems for Black people. All without ever apologizing for the often factually wrong and generally problematic narratives she puts out there online.

Lord knows why Owens thought it was a good idea to speak out on Teigen’s public apology for her years of toxic behavior when the political pundit has a track record of being a “narcissistic” online troll too.

What do y’all think — was Owens out of pocket for calling out Teigen?