During a recent episode of Drink Champs, Murder INC. alum, Ja Rule sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a lengthy chat about his recent VERZUZ battle with Fat Joe.

Joey Crack and the “Put In On Me” rapper performed a number of their classic hits during the showdown including Ja Rule’s Jennifer Lopez assisted track “I’m Real” and Joe’s anthem “All The Way Up” featuring Remy Ma. However, the rappers collectively decided to refrain from performing some of the songs in their catalog, including previous tracks with R.Kelly, whom both stars have collaborated with in the past. Kelly is still in court awaiting his fate as his contentious sex trafficking trial continues. During the interview, Ja rule called the disgraced singer “flawed.”

“He’s a flawed man. Nobody’s perfect. What he’s done is what he’s done, and he has to account for [it]. But the art — Do we throw it away? Me and Fat Joe had a conversation about it. It’s such a touchy subject,” he explained.

Kelly appeared on the New York native's track titled "Wonderful" along with the Ashanti in 2000. A year later, he collaborated with Fat Joe on "We Thuggin."





Elsewhere in the interview, the 45-year-old artist shed light on Fat Joe’s controversial comments about Lil Mo and Vita after he invited the duo on stage to perform their classic hit “Put It On Me.” The Rock Nation artist made headlines after he referred to the two female artists as “dusty b**ches” as he and Ja Rule got into a heated exchange about their previous collabs during the battle.

“Vita was hurt. I don’t like the social media sh*t. We’re all family, we can talk about these things off record,” he said. “We all have each other’s numbers. But, here’s what people got to understand. Here’s what I told Crack…I said, ‘Crack, you f***ed up.’ You disrespected these Black queens.”

Ja continued, “What you got to do is you have to own it and apologize. There’s no other way around it. When you say something that offends somebody, you don’t get to tell them how they felt about what you said. That’s the thing that people have to realize when they say offensive sh*t.”

Joe and Lil Mo have made up since she initially called out her rap constituent for making the flippant remark. Vita still hasn’t specified whether she would accept his apology.

