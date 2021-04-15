MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma’s story is well-documented. We knew that she went to prison after she was convicted for stabbing a woman who was once her friend. And while we certainly know what landed her there, it’s not often that the rapper speaks about how she felt learning that she was going to be away from her family, her child, her man and her career while she was serving six-year prison stint.

This weekend, Remy Ma appears in an episode of TV One’s “Uncensored.” There, she spoke about her prison time and what eventually helped to change her outlook on the situation.

“I was more mad for not knowing more, letting myself be around people who would even put me in that situation. So for a long period I was mad. I was mad at God. I was like, ‘Why would you do this?’ People say ‘God knows your heart.’ You [God] know my heart, why are you doing this to me. And why are you doing this to me for so long.

It became probably four-five years in, I realized that me being there, I was able to help other people. It was some people in there who was doing so bad. There were people whose husbands left them. Their friends forgot about them. There were so many different things that I didn’t have to go through. I went through my own stuff but there were so many people that were way worse than me.

A lot of my friends, the people that I call my friends now are people that I met there. They risked their freedom inside. When I needed people to call home for me. Say if I got in trouble and couldn’t eat, they would cook food for me and risk getting in trouble themselves to bring me food. Just things that they didn’t have to do. And it wasn’t because I was Remy Ma.”

You can watch this portion from her interview in the video below.





Remy Ma’s episode of “Uncensored” airs Sunday, April 18th at 10 pm on TV One.