It’s not an overstatement to say that Stacey Abrams changed the trajectory of this country. Under the leadership of Donald Trump we were heading down a dark, yet familiar path. But after a devastating loss during Abrams’ 2018 gubernatorial race to Brian Kemp, Abrams got to work on addressing the very voter suppression that kept her out of office.

With her advocacy and the help of other advocates she was able to galvanize and empower Black people—the group most susceptible to voter suppression—to vote for the 2020 presidential election. Folks turned out in record numbers, despite unfair and undemocratic odds and she was able to turn the entire state of Georgia, blue. The state was one of several key players in solidifying Joe Biden’s ascent to the presidency.

Socially Abrams has been celebrated for her efforts. But now, her work is being recognized on an international stage.

According to Reuters, Abrams has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her work at the ballot box.

Lars Haltbrekken, a member of Norway’s parliament, said, “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights. Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Abrams is not the only Black woman being recognized on this prestigious stage.

The Black Lives Matter organization, founded by three Black women, has been nominated as well, given the way the movement was embraced around the world to address issues of police brutality and racial injustice in the United States and globally.

The 2021 prize winner will be announced in October.