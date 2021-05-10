MadameNoire Featured Video

As she continues to help and inspire everyday Americans, celebrities, and fellow politicians with her meaningful dedication to giving our country a brighter future, Georgia politician Stacey Abrams confirmed in her latest interview that she hopes to one day run for president.

For those of you that didn’t know, Abrams, 47, has released eight romance novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery. As she promoted her latest fiction read — a thriller that will be released under her real name — the former Georgia House Democratic Leader told CBS Sunday Morning recently that amidst the busyness of her literary ventures and voting rights activism, becoming president of the United States is still something she desires to achieve one day.

“Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely,” she said towards the end of the interview after the reporter noted that becoming the president was one of Abrams’ biggest dreams. The politician continued, “And even more importantly, when someone asks me if that’s my ambition, I have a responsibility to say ‘Yes,’ for every young woman, every person of color, who sees me and decides what they’re capable of based on what I think I am capable of.”

“You cannot have those things you refuse to dream of,” she added candidly.

If you recall, Abrams became a household name leading up to her contentious battle against Brian Kemp for Georgia governor back in 2018. Although she lost the race, the Yale-educated tax lawyer turned politician continued on her decades of work fighting for the rights of everyday citizens — especially when it came to the ways voter rights were being suppressed.

Most recently, Abrams succeeded in her longtime goal of flipping the state of Georgia blue. In the face of adversity, the politician played an integral role in helping Joe Biden win the 2020 presidency in addition to supporting Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff gain seats in the Senate back in January of this year.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Abrams has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. Read more about that here.