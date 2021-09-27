Americans who smoke spend between $500 and $2,500 a year on cannabis and its related products, according to a survey conducted by Weekend Gardener. The cannabis industry is only going to keep growing. The survey revealed its revenue was at $13.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.7 million by 2025. Real cannabis enthusiasts know that it’s not just about the high—weed is a lifestyle. It’s social. It is a culture and cultures come with accessories.

When you do make bud a regular part of your life, you quickly realize that smoking creates the need for some other items so you can streamline and better enjoy the process of grinding, rolling, lighting, puffing and beyond. Luckily, there are some pretty clever innovators out there who’ve made products that solve some of your most common weed problems. Some of these products don’t solve a problem so much as create a fun opportunity to bring your cannabis experience to the next level. Here are some useful weed products you didn’t know you needed.

Yesterday this company hit me up about sending me one of these machines to make April 4/20 blaze it vids… bruh I’m so excited and shook 😩💕 its like a keurig but for weed to infuse butter and oil!! EEEEP!!!! Wanted one for so long pic.twitter.com/kto1b2Pkez — Diana Williams (@theworstwestern) March 27, 2021

A butter machine

If you’re into making weed-infused baked goods, from brownies to cookies and beyond, then you know you need weed butter. Buying your own stuff can get pricey. So, like with many things you consume in bulk and eventually realize you’d be better off making yourself – like ground coffee or seltzer water – it’s time to make your own weed butter and oils. This machine makes it easy to create your own weed butter and oils. It not only dries out your herbs but it then infuses them with your preferred fat carrier and then dispenses them into a yummy, ready-to-use substance. It’s also great for making glycerin for gummies or honey to put in teas.