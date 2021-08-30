Over the weekend, RHOA alum NeNe Leakes shared a heartbreaking update on her husband Gregg’s battle with cancer. According to the former housewife, Gregg is now “dying” and “transitioning to the other side.”

NeNe made the impromptu announcement to patrons at her Duluth, Georgia, establishment, The Lennithia Lounge on August 28, after a group seemingly had an issue with the star not wishing someone happy birthday.

“I had no idea I was going to walk in here and grab the microphone and make an announcement. But I want to say this… I want to be at peace. When you see me, when you see my son, give us a lot of love. My husband is transitioning to the other side,” NeNe told her patrons Saturday night.

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business,” she explained. “So when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say ‘Happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘Happy birthday.'”

“So please, give us some respect. Give us some love, okay? That’s what we’re asking you to do. You see my son in here, he’s hurting, I’m hurting.”

RELATED CONTENT: “The More You Know: NeNe Was Right About How Hard Caregiving Is. Three Black Women Share The Struggles Of Being Their Loved One’s Keeper.”

“Sometimes you don’t know what people are dealing with and what people are going through,” she emphasized. “My husband is not going to be here in the next couple of days, okay? I’m really upset I have to grab the the microphone to put that out in the atmosphere because somebody wants to call me rude.”

The following day, NeNe posted the word “BROKEN” on her personal Instagram account with the prayer hand emoji and the broken-hearted emoji.

Gregg was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and had been in remission since the spring of 2019.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, NeNe shared that his cancer had returned in June of this year. Most recently, at the end of July, the former Bravo star updated the couple’s fans by sharing that after a six-week hospitalization and surgery, Gregg was back home with their family.

The couple has two sons, Brent, 22, and Bryson, 31.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leakes family at this time. We wish them immense healing and support.

See clips of NeNe sharing the heartbreaking news down below.