Beyoncé’s Protégé: Watch Blue Ivy Dance To “The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” At Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy

The only person who could ever potentially be as multi-talented as Beyonce is Beyonce’s seed, herself. At 7-years-old, Blue Ivy is already showing the signs of a budding superstar. Blue is already a singer and a rapper, and now she’s showing she inherited some of her Mama’s talents with her dance moves.

Blue is a dancer in Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy, and footage was captured of her dancing over the weekend in Debbie’s rendition of “The Nutcracker,” the “Hot Chocolate Nut Cracker.”

Before Blue took to the stage, someone caught a glimpse of her preparation backstage.

Dance recitals are becoming a huge part of Blue’s life. She even dances to her mom’s music, seen here doing all the choreography to Beyonce’s rendition of Frankie Beverly & Maze’s “Before I Let Go.”

On top of her dance moves, Blue just snagged a BET Soul Train Award for her songwriting skills and vocals on “Brown Skin Girl.” The single, which was featured on Beyonce’s Lion King tribute album, went viral with many dark skin girls taking to social media to celebrate their skin. Blue’s voice was touching on the track, as she both opened and closed the song with her words.

It’s clear Blue Ivy has inherited a lot from her talented parents, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.