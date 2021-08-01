MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s officially been one year since Beyonce released her powerful melanin-rich musical film Black Is King and to celebrate, Bey dropped off two new music videos for fans.

The stunning visuals for both “Mood 4 Eva” featuring Jay-Z and “OTHERSIDE” bring viewers right back into “Black Is King’s” dazzling world filled with beautiful images and stunning couture that depict the Black experience. In one scene during “Mood 4 Eva” Queen Bey dazzles in a sparkling cheetah print flowing gown as she confidently stands next to a matching buggy.





In “Otherside” the Grammy-Award-winning artists’ beautiful twins Rumi and Sir make guest appearances. The mother of three shines as she walks through a number of emotional scenes that are sure to make you shed a little tear.





The film which served as the visual album to Disney’s The Lion King was a smash hit amongst fans when it was released last year. It also featured a star-studded list of cameos including Bey’s eldest Blue Ivy, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Wizkid and Kelly Rowland.

One of the film’s directors Kwasi Fordjour told Essence that a few fans weren’t too happy with Black Is King’s imagery of Africa. Some critics felt as though Beyonce was “romanticizing” the continent without shedding light on the mother land’s difficult history.

“My first reaction to the criticism is that this film is a mixture of fiction and reality,” he explained. “There are parts of this film that were shot on the ground of Nigeria, shot on the ground of South Africa. But there’s a story element just like any film. This isn’t a documentary so there’s a fantasy element to it as well. To me, the true representation of Africa, again, is some of the collaborators, who have put their vision into the film and that is the sounding board and the reflection of Africa and its innovation. That to me is real. That to me is honest. That is the representation that’s needed to break barriers.”

