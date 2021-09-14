MadameNoire Featured Video

On the premiere episode of Draya Michele‘s new Zeus network reality show, Dose of Draya, viewers got to see her reaction to the news that she lost her Savage x Fenty ambassador deal.

If you don’t remember, the former Basketball Wives star was cut after she made insensitive comments about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion last year.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” she said on the Weed & Wine podcast. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

She apologized for her comments but there was no redemption. Megan Thee Stallion was even appalled by her comments and blasted her on Twitter.

“Dumb b***** that s*** ain’t f****** funny,” she tweeted. “Who tf jokes about getting shot by a n****.”

On the September 12 episode, Michele is meeting with someone from her team as they broke the news that she was no longer a Savage x Fenty ambassador.

“I said, ‘Look, there’s been apologies. She did not mean it.’ A lot of people that work with you, know you, know that you didn’t intend it that way, but you did make a poor joke. And people have to do what they have to do to protect themselves.”

Michele looked shocked as she took in the news, saying she “immediately” apologized and admitted that her joke was in “poor” taste. But her team member said her apology wasn’t enough.

“If you hadn’t apologized or you are sitting her saying ‘It’s just a joke,’ then, yes, we would have problems, but I know that you get it. So we just have to move on, but that is going to be the consequence of this one.”

Michele was also dumbfounded over how quickly the decision was made to cut her from the list of ambassadors.

“They didn’t even sleep on it,” she said.

Watch her reaction below.