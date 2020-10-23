Fans Are Concerned About Wendy Williams Again After Latest Behavior On Her Talk Show: “Something Is Definitely Wrong”

Fans are expressing their concern for Wendy Williams on social media after Friday’s episode of her talk show.

The 56-year-old host’s performance left some people confused, and also thinking about the infamous Halloween episode of her show in 2017 where she passed out live on air. In today’s show, viewers said she had the same look in her eye that she did then. In addition to that, she talked very slowly, even walked very slowly (while wearing comfortable Nike Air Max sneakers) and struggled with long pauses and unclear commentary. The worrying behavior can be seen within just the first few minutes of her opening Hot Topics segment:

People had a lot to say about not just the Hot Topics segment, but the entire show:

“From the time she came out you can see something isn’t right,” said commenter @LWalkerSkinner. “Don’t they tape early in the day? Whatever it is , it’s too early to be using it. Please someone take care of her. Don’t let this continue.”

“She’s been this way since the start of the new season…but it [sic] getting worst [sic] by the day,” said @herggwrites. “I think she’s using again and they are enabling her for that check!”

As for Twitter user @JoHorrible, she simply asked, “WHAT IS GOING ON WITH @WendyWilliams RIGHT NOW?!”

Williams’s health has been a rollercoaster over the last few years, prompting her to take hiatuses from her show. She’s also apologized at times for appearing out of it on camera due to medication for her thyroid issues, Graves’ disease and more. We’ll have to wait and see if she will address her performance on Friday’s show next week, but fans are just hopeful that everything is okay with the star.

Hit the flip to check out reactions to everything, as well as a rundown of her health and her comments on her wellness problems over the years.

“Wow! #WendyWilliams show today is a total train wreck,” said commenter @philtrueblue who was shocked by Wendy’s state. “Wtf is going on. Is she over medicated, drunk, high or all the above. It was painfully obvious today. Get better Wendy.”

“Wendy always says just dress her up, get on her makeup & wig and push her thru the double doors. Please stop pushing her thru the double doors anymore,” said commenter @vernydale about today’s awkward showing from the talk show queen. “Slurred speech, unsteady, Sandra instead of Shondra, and so on. Clearly she is high and needs help.”