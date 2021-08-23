MadameNoire Featured Video

Our favorite hot girl just dropped a freestyle targeted at all the people who stay focused on her each and every move.

Titled “Tuned In,” Megan’s latest freestyle was released over the weekend. In it, she spits bars like,

“Talk about something y’all like, stop talkin’ ’bout me

Since y’all hate a b–ch so much

The way broke b–ches coming for me, know it gotta be free” “Damn, you h–s hate me

Ridin’ d*ck so hard, havin’ babies” and “if I was worried ’bout y’all n–gas how y’all be worried about me, I’d be f–ked up too”

Back in April, the Houston hottie had gone on a hiatus that her team had labeled a “period of regeneration.” Since officially returning onto the music scene back in June, she dropped the single Thot Sh*t, covered Sports Illustrated, and updated fans on the status of her upcoming album.

“I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out,” Megan said in a recent interview. “This project is me talking my sh*t, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.“

Since coming back into the limelight earlier this summer, Uproxx reports that the rapper also “earned the second most nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs, and impressed with her “Outta Town Freestyle.”

What do you think of the hot girl’s latest freestyle?