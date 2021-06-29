MadameNoire Featured Video

NeNe Leakes shared an unfortunate update about her husband Gregg. In an interview with the Jasmine Brand, Leakes said not only has Gregg’s cancer returned, he has been hospitalized in an attempt to fight it.

Leakes said:

“Gregg is so-so. He’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week. I haven’t talked publicly about that. This is the first time I’m saying something about it. He’s been in the hospital. I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery. So his cancer did return. I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. I was going to say something when he returned home so I didn’t know I was going to say something today. He’s had this surgery before and he was in the hospital about 15 days. So I expect him to be in the hospital at least another week and then home. So pray for Gregg and pray for me too.”

Leakes has spoken openly about how being a caregiver to Gregg took a toll on her mental health. She shared that she went through a bout of depression and had to be medicated. That’s likely why she’s asking for pray for the both of them now.

In 2018, the Leakes family shared that Gregg had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. He completed chemotherapy in the spring of 2019.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), colorectal cancer disproportionately affects Black men at a rate of 20 percent higher than any other racial or ethnic group and there’s a 40 percent likelihood of Black men dying from the disease than their peers. The reasons for this disparity are numerous.

There are socioeconomic factors, including lack of access to healthcare, later detection, less access to high quality foods, lower paying jobs and being exposed or living in unsafe environments.

To combat some of these forces, ACS recommends early screenings for at-risk populations. People with average risk begin screening for the disease at age 45. Those with increased risk factors, such as a family history, a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease or a prior cancer diagnosis should speak to their doctors about screening earlier.

There are various tests used to screen for cancer, including a colonoscopy.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer include a change in bowel habits, including diarrhea, constipation, rectal bleeding, losing weight without trying and more.

