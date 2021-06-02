MadameNoire Featured Video

If there were poster children for an on-again, off-again relationship, they would be Summer Walker and her current ex-boyfriend turned father of her child, producer London Tyler Holmes, aka London on da Track.

On minute they’re lovey-dovey on social media, the next, Summer is tweeting messages about avoiding toxic men. One minute she’s arguing with the other mothers of his children and the next, she’s identifying with their plights. Most of the time, when these two fall out. There are no names are mentioned, just typical breakup quotes, memes etc. Still, given the nature of their relationship, we all know who they’re both talking about.

But today, I guess Summer didn’t take too kindly to London’s tweet. And she responded directly.

In the tweet in question, London wrote:

“Don’t feel bad about helping someone & then they casually forget when they are in a better situation…A river that forgets it’s source will soon dry out.”

And Summer took that personally because she took a screenshot of the tweet and shared her two cents on the matter in her Instagram stories.

“Ladies run from this type of man. A man that believes you are NOTHING without them from the start till the end will never want you be anything without them. They will sabotage anything you do solo and envy you once you begin to stand on your own 2 feet. That’s not real love, that’s control. Big narcissist vibes.”

Later, in another post, Summer wrote: “God is my source. Don’t ever play yourself.”

And then after that, “& most importantly there’s no I in Team. <3”

She concluded with this.

“& why would you want the mother of your child to soon ‘dry out’ so that I can’t provide for her. [crying laughing emoji] n*ggas is weird. If you ain’t the captain of the ship it’s just sink the whole ship lmao…Okay I’m done.”

The Neighborhood Talk and The Shade Room captured her responses.

I don’t doubt that everything she says about London is correct. The other mothers of his children have said as much on numerous occasions, warnings that fell on deaf ears. But history has shown that after Summer airs him out on social media, the two generally wind up back in one another’s arms. So even though they have a child together now and stakes are a little bit higher, it’s hard to imagine that things will be any different with this latest fallout.

But we’re hoping these two will be able to put the toxicity aside in order to properly co-parent their daughter.