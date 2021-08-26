MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson has been at the center of controversy for a while now but it seems the 21-year-old sprinter’s spicy attitude might be to blame. The blunt athlete (no pun intended) felt the wrath of Black Twitter this week after she threw some unwarranted shade towards three-time world champion track and field sprinter Allyson Felix.

Felix appeared on Jimmy Kimmel on August 24, where she spoke about her experience at the Tokyo Olympics and gushed about the release of her new Women’s shoe brand Saysh.

The 2020 Olympic bronze medalist also sent some words of encouragement to Sha’Carri Richardson whose been blasted online recently, especially after her relatively underwhelming performance at the Nike Prefontaine Classic last week. Fans were disappointed with the star because they hoped she would make a stronger comeback following her month-long suspension.

“I know that she’s obviously been through so much and I hope that she’s just supported. I hope people rally around her,” Felix explained. “Obviously, she has a great personality and she’s brought a lot of attention to the sport and I think she’ll be in the sport for a very long time.”

She continued, “I think just more than anything, for all athletes, there’s so much that goes into it. Just give her the support that she needs.”





Play



Well, Sha’Carri didn’t like this–at all.

The Olympic trials champion took to her Instagram Stories where she clapped back at Felix.

“Encouraging words on TV shows are just as real as well nothing at all,” she wrote.

Shortly after, chaos ensued on Black Twitter where folks had a bone to pick with the young runner for her unnecessary comments. One person wrote:

“seeeeeee I’ve supported and defended Sha’Carri this whole time through everything but what she NOT FINNA DO is play with Allyson Felix top.”

Another angry supporter of the sprinter wrote:

“I’m rooting for Sha’Carri. Hopefully, somebody gets to her and explains that Allyson Felix absolutely has her best interests at heart. And for the love of all that is holy, leave the Jamaicans ALONE.”

While a third person chimed in:

“Idk how others still don’t see how problematic Sha’carri is. It’s not about her cocky attitude but more about how she constantly disses and disrespects her co-athletes– now Allyson Felix. No sportsmanship, no regard, no courtesy. She needs better people around tbh. Wbk.”

Ouch!

What do you think is up with Sha’Carri? Do you think she’s flexing a little too much? Tell us down below.

