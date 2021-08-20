MadameNoire Featured Video

OnlyFans is known specifically being a platform for adult content. On October 1, this will change. The London-based company released a statement announcing that content creators will be blocked from posting adult content soon. They told Input:

Effective 1 October, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy. These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.

Users will still be able to post nude photos and videos but will be prohibited from posting content with “sexually explicit conduct.”

This comes as a shock because OnlyFans has been thriving because of the very content they are banning. The company boasts over 130 million users and raked in over $2 billion in sales last year, Bloomberg noted. It was estimated that the brand would earn $1.2 billion this year and another $2.5 billion in 2022. OnlyFans’ content creators have earned over $3 billion on this platform in total since it was established, with over 300 users earning $1 million a year.

This change is fueled by the company wanting to raise money from outside investors who are prohibited from doing business with an adult site or just hesitant. Investors are also concerned about adult content being so accessible to minors. Now that OnlyFans will be moving away from sexually explicit content, it will be more focused on providing a platform for musicians and other types of content creators.