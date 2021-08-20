MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenneth Petty is taking steps to have his name removed from the New York Sex Offering registry. Accordingly to TMZ, Petty has filed a lawsuit against the State of New York and its Criminal Justice Services division to have his name removed on the grounds that he wasn’t properly notified about a hearing where he could have challenged it.

Petty said while he was incarcerated in October 2004, the notice about the hearing was sent to an address he didn’t reside at. At this hearing, he would of had the chance to challenge being listed as a level two sex offender. In the legal documents, he claims that whoever signed his name on the notice forged it and also said he wouldn’t be attending the hearing. Because of this, Petty is saying his constitutional right to due process was violated.

In the lawsuit, he said being on the sex offender registry has caused him to lose money, humiliation and led to him being arrested last year because he didn’t register in California, after moving there in 2019.

Petty is on the sex offender registry because he pled guilty to attempted rape after being accused of raping a woman named Jennifer Hough when he was 15-years-old and she was 16-years-old. Hough recently filed a a lawsuit of her own accusing Petty and Minaj of witness intimidation and harassment. She claims the couple has pressured her to recant her rape allegations against Petty. Hough claims she has been offered legal advice about recanting, offered $20,000 and a personal happy birthday message from Nicki Minaj for her daughter and contacted by Minaj’s publicist to be guided through recanting her allegations. Hough claims that due to Minaj and Petty harassing her and her family, she had moved three times in a matter of months, hasn’t been able to work, changed her number and has been suffering from depression and paranoia.