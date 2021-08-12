MadameNoire Featured Video

The Lox are still reeling from their Verzuz battle against Dipset two weeks ago. Even though the group dominated the match-up overall , Jadakiss was the star of the evening. During the live event, rapper Tyler the Creator commented on more than just Jadakiss’ style.

‘Pause I think I gotta crush on Jadakiss,” the “Earthquake” rapper said in the comments. “That n**** confidence and voice control is crazy, and he aged so well. JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE.”

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Jadakiss said he wasn’t offended by Tyler’s comments at all.

“Tyler, the Creator better chill out,” he said as the hosts, Sheek Louch and Styles P laughed. “I like Tyler, the Creator. That just means that he tapped into our frequency, and he loved Verzuz, so I didn’t take it as disrespect. He said he had a crush on me or some crazy s***. [He’s] very talented and very smart.”

The “We Gon Make It” rapper’s response was a huge relief considering how present homophobia is within hip-hop and the overall disappointment over DaBaby’s homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.

Tyler the Creator explained his comments further during an interview on Hot 97. He said that what was resonated with him the most was the Yonkers rapper’s passion for his craft.

“Jadakiss was so ill the other night,” he said. “I was like, ‘This gonna be cool, but I think Dipset got this, right?’ Bro, that man cares. He gives a f***! Every time he would perform, him and Styles P, it wouldn’t be 80 n***** onstage. I just noticed it was space. He made it a point to say, ‘We are home, where rap started. We feed our family because we use our voice over instrumentals, why the f*** are y’all n***** rapping over the songs?’ He wasn’t too cool to care. When Jadakiss said that, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in love with this n****.’”

Watch Jadakiss ‘ response below.