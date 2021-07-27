MadameNoire Featured Video

T.I came to DaBaby’s defense after he received backlash for his comments during his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami over the weekend.

DaBaby was criticized by the internet after his comments were seen as offensive and homophobic.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” the “Suge” rapper said. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t s****** dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

After getting stones thrown at him for his comments, Da Baby was everything accept apologetic when he addressed it on social media.

“What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it’ll never translate correctly to someone looking a little five-six second clip from they g****** crib on they phone,” he said. It just don’t work like that.”

T.I then came to his defense, and even brought Lil’ Nas X, who is openly gay, into the chat.

“If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace… so should DaBaby [shrug emoji],” T.I said in the comments of a post on The Shade Room. “#Equality.”

Tip then further elaborated on his comments in an Instagram video, saying that he gives gay and straight folks the same amount of respect but questioned if the gay community has “more rights” than the straight community.

“Social media’s full of confusion,” he said. “Words are often misconstrued. And to be honest with you, if homosexuals have more rights than heterosexual people just say that. Let’s let that be the law, is that the law? I just feel like, I respect gays, especially the ones who have the courage and bravery to step out and live in their truth, I respect that. … But, I respect it the same way if you’re a heterosexual person, I respect it the same way.”

He then circled back to Lil’ Nas X and said he admires his courage but his work “isn’t for him.”

“The Lil Nas X s–t — the performances, the videos — I got a lot of respect for bro, because, like I said, he had the courage to live his truth, but that s–t ain’t for me. I can’t look at it, it ain’t for me,” he said.

Amber Rose then entered the conversation and slammed T.I for his comments about Lil’ Nas X. Even though T.I tried to portray himself as not being homophobic, Rose said homophobia was embedded throughout his statement.

“What in the homophobia???” she wrote on social media. “Y’all are so mad that @lilnasx is f****** winning! To be this homophobic feels like they are battling something internally. This is not equality this is hatred. Period. I’m an activist first and foremost this is why I started my slutwalk for EVERYONE to come and feel comfortable in their own skin! This perpetuates hate and violence! I stand with the LGBTQ Community. We should all feel safe at a concert no matter what our status is, who we love or who we wanna give head to.”