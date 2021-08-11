MadameNoire Featured Video

In order to commemorate “hip hop’s birthday,” earlier this year the Senate officialized August 11 as national “Hip Hop Celebration Day.”

On July 29, the Senate Periodicals tweeted:

“By unanimous consent, the Senate passed S.Res.331 (A resolution designating August 11, 2021, as ‘’Hip Hop Celebration Day,’ designating August 2021 as ‘Hip Hop Recognition Month,’ and designating November 2021 as ‘Hip Hop History Month’” https://twitter.com/SenatePPG/status/1420915348275073028

RELATED CONTENT: “Janelle Monae Wants To Abolish Misogyny In Hip-Hop”

This year’s pasting marks the 48th birthday of the genre. According to UDiscoverMusic, August 11, “serves as the day in 1973 that DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell held a back-to-school party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in Bronx, New York, [the] party that many have claimed as the birth of hip-hop’s music and culture.”

The newly established holiday, “represents yet another milestone for hip-hop as its stature and prominence as a literary art and musical form continue to grow,” writes Assistant Professor of Hip-Hop at the University of Virginia, A.D. Carson, for The Conversation.

“Congress’ formal establishment of a hip-hop holiday and month of recognition – at least in 2021 – lends credence to the notion that hip-hop finally deserves a place in academia as a discipline of its own,” he went onto add.

In its 48 years, hip-hop’s music, fashion, and culture have all undergone countless shifts. Read about one of the biggest conversations currently rocking the genre’s world here.