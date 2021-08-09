MadameNoire Featured Video

With a career that spanned decades, music genres and various roles in the entertainment industry, Whitney Elizabeth Houston was a star in all respects.

Born on August 9, 1963, the singer and her powerhouse voice contributed to the world of music countless chart-topping hits including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m Every Woman” and “Greatest Love Of All.”

It was a shock to not only the music industry but the whole world when the legendary singer was found dead in a hotel bathtub on February 11, 2012, at the age of 48 — just two days before she was to perform at that year’s Grammy awards.

Today, she would have celebrated her 57th birthday. In honor of the icon, MADAMENOIRE highlights a few of Houston’s memorable moments.

May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace.

The 1985 Release Of Her Debut Album

With a strong breakout onto the R&B/pop music scene, Houston’s self-titled first project included hits like “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know,” and “Greatest Love Of All.” Houston was only 22-years-old when the album released. It served as the perfect foundation for the legendary career she went onto have.

Whitney Houston the album secured her four nominations at the 1986 Grammys and her win for Best Female Pop Performance.