Many of us were deeply confused by the fact that when Disney launched their streaming platform Disney +, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, was nowhere to be found.

After all, the platform boasted having all –or most of the Disney content ever created. So this oversight, particularly when this film was so successful in 1997, left many of us Black women confused.

But thankfully now, likely in honor of Black History Month, this version of Cinderella is making its way to Disney +.

Brandy made the announcement today on “The View,” with Whoopi Goldberg, one of Brandy’s co-stars in the movie. You may remember that Whoopi played Prince Charming’s mother.

Whoopi: It’s pretty remarkable that people have been begging for the release of Cinderella after 24 years. Is it possible?

Brandy: It’s definitely possible. I appreciate the fans because Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is premiering on Disney + on Friday, February 12. I’m so excited! I’m so excited that Cinderella has a home now at Disney + and we can celebrate and share and inspire a whole new generation to see this wonderful piece.

This television movie was groundbreaking in its colorblind casting. Whoopi was the mother to an Asian prince (Paolo Montalban) with a white father (Victor Garber). The film also stars the late Natalie Desselle-Reid as one of Cinderella’s stepsisters.

And it also marked a shift in Houston taking a role in front and behind the camera. Houston served as executive producer, handpicking Brandy for the role of Cinderella. Fellow producers included Debra Martin Chase, another Black woman who worked with Houston on The Princess Diaries, Neil Meron, and Craig Zadan.

You can watch Brandy make the announcement in the video below.