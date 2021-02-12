MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer and actress Brandy Norwood has always been known for her tremendous talent, but also the intricately braided styles she rocks as a part of her signature look. Recently, the star shared what it was like to have that iconic part of herself also feature in her role as Cinderella in Rodger and Hammerstein’s 1997 version of the classic story.

While speaking with Vulture, Brandy noted that because braids have always a part of her image, and her general affinity towards them, having her hair in braids was especially powerful while playing “the first Black princess” because it was a nod to the roots her and other Black women share.

“You know, I had been wearing braids throughout my entire career when I was younger,” the star recounted, “so that was just my thing. I just absolutely love braids. You can still see they’re still in my hair today. That was what I felt would be so much cooler — if Cinderella also had braids, you know? Because, yes, there’s the first Black princess. That’s amazing. Unbelievable. But what if we just take it all the way back to the motherland. And just go head-on and put the braids right in. I actually wanted the braids all the way down to the middle of my back, but they were like, ‘It’s too long.’ I love that they allowed me to have braids. It was so beautiful. It represents who I am, who Black women are. It speaks to our culture.”

For those who have watched “The Black Cinderella” and grew up with the film, many of us know how amazing and groundbreaking its colorblind casting and authentic representation was. That being said, seeing Brandy as the first Black Cinderella (and one with braids), definitely left a cultural impact all on its own. With the film finally going to be released via Disney+ on Feb. 12, it’s nice to have it confirmed that Brandy got to shine in her role as Cinderella in a way that was true to herself.