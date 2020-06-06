Blac Chyna Says NBC Wouldn’t Have Cancelled ‘Rob & Chyna’ If She Were White

In the midst of the country being in uproar over police brutality and racism after George Floyd’s death, Blac Chyna is accusing a major network of being racist towards her. Chyna is accusing NBC of cooperating with the Kardashian family’s efforts to have her second season of Rob & Chyna cancelled. Her allegations are a part of a 2017 lawsuit she filed against the Kardashian family accusing them of interfering with the success of her reality show with her then fiance Rob Kardashian.

In a statement released to Page Six, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani claimed that Kris Jenner met with NBC and E! executives and stopped the airing of the show’s second season by feeding them false allegations that Chyna had beaten Rob.

“No one at NBCUniversal ever informed Chyna that Kris Jenner had secretly accused her of severely beating Rob. Next, without Chyna’s knowledge, Kris Jenner and three of her daughters (Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner) were able to convince E! executives that they needed to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the cancellation of Season 2 of Rob & Chyna based on the false accusation that Chyna had severely beaten Rob.”

Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian sued Chyna for battery in 2017 after they accused her of trying to choke Kardashian with a phone charger cord. The meetings with NBC allegedly happened after these allegations were made. Ciani added that her client had no knowledge that an emergency meeting was taking place.

“NBCUniversal executives never invited Chyna, the allegedly violent cast member (and also an Executive Producer of ‘Rob & Chyna’), to the emergency meeting.”

Ciani added that Chyna’s experience has to do with her being black. In the lawsuit she stated “had Chyna been a white reality TV star, rather than the ‘unicorn’ black reality TV star,” then Kris Jenner “either never would have made [allegations] in the first place or her false accusation would have been quickly investigated by E! and NBCUniversal and proven false.”

Marty Singer, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s attorney, released a statement saying the reality star is trying to use the impact of the Black Lives Matter protests to give her new claims more power.

“It’s 2-year-old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count,” Singer told Page Six. “Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism.”

NBC and E! have not commented on these allegations.