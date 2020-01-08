Rob Kardashian Seeking Custody OF Daughter Dream, Accuses Blac Chyna Of Buying $600 Worth Of Alcohol Daily

Just a few months after Blac Chyna claimed she, and her ex Rob Kardashian were on good terms, Rob has now reportedly filed for primary custody of their daughter.

According to People, the estranged reality star submitted a sealed court filing, calling Blac Chyna, “out of control.”

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Rob said Chyna is constantly hosting parties, “snorts cocaine,” is always drunk and spends up to $600 on alcohol a day.

Rob also accused Chyna of being violent, and says the mom-of-two once threw “sharp objects” at the hairdresser.

The 32-year-old says that Chyna’s erratic behavior has affected their 3-year-old. Rob says that their daughter now uses for language and is violent with other kids, TMZ reported. Rob’s sister, Khloe, even made a statement for the filing, saying Dream has been “decidedly more aggressive” and allegedly doesn’t want to go home to her mom.

If Rob wins custody, he will be the primary caregiver of Dream and reduce her time with Chyna to just weekends with a nanny present.

