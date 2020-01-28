Too Much Too Soon? Blac Chyna Is Upset Kylie Jenner Took Her Daughter On The Same Helicopter Kobe Used

In the days since Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s tragic deaths, people have been offering condolences, sharing their personal stories involving the Bryants, and speaking about the fragility of life. In the midst of all this, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian’s sister and the aunt to his daughter with Blac Chyna, Dream, shared that she had ridden that same helicopter.

“rest in peace.. and prayers to these families. i still can’t believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot Ara [Zobayan]. he was such a nice man. hold your loved ones close”

Apparently, not only did Kylie ride on the helicopter, she brought her niece Dream on the ride with her. And according to Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, she did so without permission.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission. No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again. Chyna sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”

Interestingly enough, people felt two ways about this. There were those who felt that Chyna was using this opportunity to make a tragic incident about her never-ending drama about the Kardashian family. They felt that it was opportunistic and not the right time to bring up a hypothetical dangerous situation when nine people just lost their lives in a real one. There is also the fact that Chyna could have reached out to Kylie privately rather than releasing a public statement from her lawyer.

But on the other side, taking a child on a helicopter without permission from both parents is a big deal. And Kylie certainly should have gotten permission to do so. And as a mother, she has the right to express that.

What do you make of all of this? Did Chyna do too much or is she sharing her feelings as a protective mother?