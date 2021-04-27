MadameNoire Featured Video

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Jay Z opened up about what his top priorities are when it comes to his three children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter. Surprisingly, none of them included passing off the family business or showering them with the things that he didn’t have as a child. Instead, the hip-hop mogul said that his top goal was to raise his children in a loving environment.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” said Jay. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.'”

While leaving behind a legacy and building generational wealth are obviously important, what tops all of those things is ensuring that children feel “loved” and “supported” in whatever they choose to do.

“What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?” he went on, “I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

He added that the goal is to be attentive to the needs of each individual child and maintain an environment that is conducive to growth as individuals.

“[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be,” Jay continued. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

Of course, money isn’t an issue for the Carters; however, it’s easy for the average parent to get caught so up in the idea of wealth-building and hustling in order to give their kids a better life that they forget how much they’re giving their children simply by loving on them and supporting them.