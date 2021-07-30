MadameNoire Featured Video

Ilhan Omar wants to implement a plan that would help families stay afloat in these economically tumultuous times. Omar, who is the Democratic representative for Minnesota, will be introducing an income plan that will distribute monthly $1,200 checks to families throughout the United States, according to the Huffington Post.

Though it sounds exciting, it won’t happening any time soon. With the sponsorship of Representatives Dwight Evans, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman and Pramila Jayapal, Omar wants to create a $2.5 billion grant fund so that a pilot program can be ran from 2023 to 2027 where monthly checks will be sent to hundreds of different communities. The results from the pilot program will be used to help jumpstart the national program, which will kick off in 2028. Once the program starts in 2028, $1,200 will be sent to adults making up to $75,000 per year and heads of households who rake in $112,500 per year. There will also be an extra $600 sent for each child in the household. Undocumented immigrants will also be eligible for this income program.

Those who don’t have a bank account won’t be left out either. The SUPPORT Act will help establish a banking system using the postal service so they can receive checks in the mail.

Omar’s hope is that legislation like the SUPPORT Act will help families meet all of their needs.

“Poverty is a choice,” Representative Omar said in a statement. “For too long we have prioritized endless growth while millions are homeless, hungry or without healthcare. We as a nation have the ability to make sure everyone has their basic needs like food, housing and healthcare met.”

While Omar is introducing legislation that will guarantee help for families in financial distress, the Biden administration isn’t quite receptive to sending out a fourth round of stimulus checks. Lawmakers are pushing for monthly stimulus checks to be issued until the pandemic ends while others are recommending fourth and fifth rounds of payments. Despite the suggestions, nothing has been put into place.