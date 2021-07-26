MadameNoire Featured Video

Cori Bush recently revealed some of the most shocking death threats she’s received since her historic congressional win back in January.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the 45-year-old Congresswoman exposed horrific messages she’s received from White supremacists over the past few months and some of the hate-filled comments are utterly disgusting and downright disgraceful.

One post read, “Tone I’d down, b***h,” and hatefully concluded, “the only good n***er, is a dead ni***er.” Another racist had the gall to tell Bush:

“Maybe you should watch your racist b**ch mouth. How would you like your family fried like (bacon emoji.)”

Despite the vitriol, Bush shared with her supporters that she has no plans of stopping on her mission towards equality for all.

“White supremacists wanted me dead before I came to Congress,” Bush tweeted.” And white supremacist threats on my life have only intensified as a Black woman speaking truth in the halls of power. Just know: They won’t stop us. They can’t. TW: white supremacist violence,” she ended her powerful message.

Cori made history back in January when she became the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri. The activist beat out Lacy Clay who had previously held the seat for 10-terms.

That’s Black Girl Magic at its finest!

The Congresswoman’s supporters poured into her comments expressing their love and support.

One person wrote:

“Thank you for not letting these monsters hide in the dark. They need to be exposed. Complacent white Americans need to be reminded that you and other strong Black women deal with this on a daily basis. We can not be silent. We must not be.”

Another supporter replied: