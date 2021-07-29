MadameNoire Featured Video

Research from The National Center for Biotechnology Information shows that regularly engaging in self-care activities decreases one’s feelings of stress and increases one’s feelings of psychological and physical wellbeing. ScienceDirect even reports that engaging in regular self-care could correlate with spending less on healthcare. For some, this good news can immediately come with a feeling of being defeated for many reasons. First of all, it’s no secret that spending the day at the spa is very expensive. Good self-care can often feel like it’s only available to the ultra-wealthy. Grandview Research reports that the ultra-luxury “destination spa” is a growing trend. But among who? Probably not anyone for whom money is an object.

Money isn’t the only obstacle to a spa day. There’s also the reality that, even though things are opening up a bit more given the current pandemic, not everyone feels ready to go to a spa. Spas are enclosed. They’re designed to feel like caves, with few windows and little circulating air. They can feel like incubators for the COVID-19 virus. So it’s understandable if you just don’t feel ready to enter that environment. Whether it’s finances or the coronavirus holding you back, you deserve to have some R&R. Luckily, there are some effective and luxurious spa treatments you can make at home, with ingredients you likely already have. Here are several Do-It-Youself spa treatments you can make from your own kitchen.

Hair masks

Avocado banana hair mask

What you’ll need: ½ avocado, ½ banana, one egg, one tablespoon of olive oil.

How to make it: put everything in a blender and blend up until smooth. Put the resulting mixture on your hair and leave on for about 20 minutes. Rinse with cold water and shampoo and wash as usual.

What it does: Bananas not only add shine to your tresses but they can also fight dandruff and are deeply moisturizing for the scalp. Plus, they’ll leave your head smelling great. Avocados contain healthy fats that fortify your hair, and letting those sit on the head for a while via a hair mask lets the fats really penetrate the hair follicles. Olive oil is also wonderfully hydrating and strengthens the hair with its omegas.