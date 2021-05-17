MadameNoire Featured Video

Sunscreen is something we should all be wearing every day — regardless of our skin tone. As a product specifically geared towards women of color who often experience difficulties finding sun protection that suit their “melanin-rich skin,” does MELĒ’s NO SHADE Sunscreen Oil SPF 30 Broad Spectrum give the UV protection needed without leaving a blueish/gray reflective cast on the face?

Referring to those particularly with medium, deep, and rich skin tones, MELĒ’s website shares that “melanin-rich skin has up to SPF 13” built into their complexion’s composition in order for it to keep itself naturally protected from sun damage. That being said, the brand also notes that people “need a minimum of SPF 30 for full protection” — and without that amount, “the effects of damaging UV exposure can accumulate over time and leave sun and age spots.”

As per their description, the NO SHADE Sunscreen Oil SPF 30 Broad Spectrum is a lightweight, non-greasy, and fast-absorbing product that “provides daily, SPF 30 protection from the sun and environmental aggressors” in addition to “guarding against harmful UV damage to help prevent signs of aging.” MELĒ also claims that the oil won’t leave behind a “noticeable residue” such as many other sunscreens on the market do — and that the product was formulated without phthalates and has no parabens, alcohol, or mineral oil.

In terms of how the product wore on the skin, everything MELĒ claimed was pretty accurate. Essentially, the product applied and felt like a dry oil. When put on as the last step in my morning skincare routine, the sunscreen oil didn’t leave my face looking or feeling greasy, although it did feel a barely-there hydrated glow on the skin. Comparatively, when applied underneath makeup, the product didn’t make my makeup base appear overly shiny throughout the day.

Most importantly, the product never gave my “melanin-rich skin” a noticeable reflective cast — something I was particularly grateful for.

Protecting your skin from sun damage is vital to your overall health and well-being. Still though, no one should have to be subjected to using products that make them look unflattering just because there’s a scarcity of sunscreens on the market that work for their complexion. MELĒ’s NO SHADE Sunscreen Oil SPF 30 Broad Spectrum ($19.99) is an affordable and accessible product that makes sunscreen application hassle-free — so it’s definitely something I would recommend to anyone in need of a non-ashy SPF.

Find the sunscreen and MELĒ’s other products exclusive at Target.