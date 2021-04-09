MadameNoire Featured Video

As the founder of the skincare brand Nyakio, Nyakio Grieco recently chatted with Madame Noire about how her hydrating, revitalizing, smoothing, and anti-aging product collection can help women achieve youthful and radiant skin. With inspiration from the “beauty secrets she discovered through her family, friends, and world travels,” the brand’s formulas proudly incorporate Fair Trade Shea Butter with carefully selected globally sourced ingredients. Priding itself on its clean skincare offerings and no added fragrance — Grieco emphasized the importance Nyakio holds in “leaving out all of the bad stuff so that we only incorporate the good stuff for the best results” when it comes to “achieving glowing skin and combating aging.”

Down below, see the brand’s top five products for getting that fountain of youth glow — and shop Nyakio products at Target stores nationwide.

According to Grieco, the Sweet Almond Cleansing Oil Balm is enriched with “nourishing ‘sweet almonds’ from Spain” that leave one’s skin super glowy. Explaining her reasoning for creating the product, the entrepreneur said, “I am a big believer in double cleansing — which is a nod to K-Beauty. I love using this balm to melt off impurities while adding hydration.”

Additionally, for those who’ve never had a cleansing balm in their routine before, Grieco said that while “using a small amount that melts from balm to oil in your hands,” users should “gently remove dirt and impurities on the skin while applying the product in a deep cleansing motion so that it’s allowed to shine and glow after wiping it away.”