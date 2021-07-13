MadameNoire Featured Video

Good news is brewing for Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green. The writer, director, and producer has inked a major overall deal with Apple+. While the details are still emerging, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Green will be developing new TV projects for the iPhone maker’s TV+ streaming platform.

The exciting announcement comes just one week after HBO decided to turn down a second season of the showrunner’s fantasy horror series Lovecraft Country. The show which is based on Matt Ruff’s novel starred Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors. Following the cancellation, Misha took to Twitter where she revealed that the second season would have been titled “Lovecraft Country: Supremacy.” Misha wrote that the canned season was set to explore “a new world” called the “Sovereign States Of America.”

Green later thanked fans for all their love and support over the last year.

“Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged,” she tweeted.

Under the new Apple deal, Green will be reunited with former Sony TV presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht as well as former WGN Chief of Programming Matt Cherniss who is now the head of Apple’s U.S. Programming. Previously Van Amburg and Erlicht worked alongside the famed showrunner to produce Green’s Underground in 2017 for WGN America. Coincidently, Underground which also starred Jurnee Smollett and Aldis Hodge was canceled that year after two seasons following WGN America’s decision to depart from the scripted business.

In addition to her multi-year contract with the tech giant, Green is set to write and direct a new Tom Raider film for MGM. The sequel will serve as her directorial debut. She’s also set to produce two upcoming movies including a thriller called The Mother that will reportedly star Jennifer Lopez and a remake of 1973’s Cleopatra Jones.