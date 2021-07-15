MadameNoire Featured Video

After being disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for marijuana, Sha’Carri Richardson has been offered a sponsorship deal with a vaping company. According to TMZ, the Dallas, Texas native was offered a $250,000 sponsorship deal to be a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber.

In their offer letter, Dr. Dabber offered her sympathy regarding her suspension issued by the U.S Anti-Doping Agency and said they believed THC wasn’t all bad.

At Dr. Dabber we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing. Witnessing what you’re capable of in the Olympic trials, and how fabulous you looked while doing it, proved your star power and ability to command the country’s attention. Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.’

Richardson hasn’t responded publicly to this offer. When she tested positive for marijuana usage, she was very remorseful and said she had engaged in marijuana usage while coping with the death of her mother a week before the Olympic trials.

“I apologize,” Richardson said on the Today show in June. “As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track I represent not only myself, I represent a community that has shown great support, great love. … I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time.”

The 21-year-old is now focused on preparing for the Prefontaine Classic next month where she will run in the 100m and 200m race, something that is unusual during the event. The Prefontaine Classic will take place on August 20 and 21 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.