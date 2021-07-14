MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson may not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics but she will surely be showcasing her talents elsewhere. The 21-year-old will be racing in this year’s Prefontaine Classic in August, according to a media release.

“I’m looking forward to running fast and putting on a show,” Richardson said in the statement.

Richardson will be racing in the 100 and 200 meters races. The Prefontaine Classic is the longest-running outdoor invitational track & field meet in America. It takes place at Hayward Field in Oregon on August 20 and 21.

Richardson rose to stardom after she won the semifinal at the Olympic trials in10.64 seconds and then 10.86 seconds, respectively. We were all disappointed when it was announced that she was disqualified from participating in the Olympics due to testing positive for marijuana. Richardson said she used marijuana after learning that her mother had died. She sadly learned the news from a complete stranger.

“I apologize,” Richardson said on the Today show. “As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track I represent not only myself, I represent a community that has shown great support, great love. … I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time.”

Being disqualified didn’t kill Richardson’s hopes to go to the next Olympic games.

“This is just one Games,” she added. “I’m 21, I’m very young. … I have plenty of Games left in me to compete in and I have plenty of talent that backs me up, because everything I do comes from me naturally. No steroid, no anything. This incident was about marijuana, so after my sanction is up I’ll be back and able to compete, and every single time I step on the track I’ll be ready for whatever anti-doping agency to come and get what it is that they need.”

Richardson was also hit with a suspension, which will end on July 28.