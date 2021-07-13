MadameNoire Featured Video

39-year-old singer Nivea revealed some shocking details about her music journey in the early 2000s. During an interview on Kandi Burruss’ On That Note YouTube series, the star who garnered much success in the R&B world after her hits “Don’t Mess With My Man” and “Laundromat,” shared with the Xscape songstress that she was persuaded to leave the music industry by Lil Wayne during the height of her career.

The Atlanta native recalled Wayne dialing up her management after he saw her video for “Don’t Mess With My Man.” The rapper expressed his excitement about working with the singer at the time. However, he later admitted that it was just an attempt to get her number. As their relationship blossomed, Wayne eventually convinced Nivea to leave the music industry for good, promising to take care of her financially.

“He said, ‘Come be with me. I got you,’” the star shared, noting that she even sent a letter to her label stating that she would be stepping away from her contract.

However, fans of the BET Presents: The Encore star were sent spiraling on social media after the singer confessed to Burruss about a scandalous moment during her time with the “A Milli” artist.

Nivea said at one point during their relationship Wayne had suggested the pair move into an apartment which she thought was odd. Little did she know it was an attempt to move former TV personality Toya Johnson into the home they once shared. Johnson who was Wayne’s high school sweetheart would go on to marry the “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper in 2004 and divorced after two years.

“I’m just sitting there, like, being a housewife… and you know, Reginae [Carter] was very young,” Nivea recalled of the painful experience. “All of a sudden—this is kind of funny—he was like, ‘I ain’t never stay in an apartment before. Let’s get an apartment.’ So we move out the house and get an apartment but I never realized he did that to move Toya [Johnson] back in the house.”

Lil Wayne shares 22-year-old daughter Reginae Carter with Johnson whom they conceived in 1998. Nivea gave birth to the Cash Money Records alumni’s son Neal Carter in 2009, following her split from singer and songwriter The Dream. The two were apparently trying to rekindle their relationship when she found out about actress and model Lauren London who was also expecting a son with the rapper around the same time. However, the R&B artist later admitted during an interview with VLAD TV in 2019, that there was never any bad blood between the two, in fact, they ended up bonding over the experience.

“I know that sounds weird but we were two people going through something that was along the lines of humiliating. It felt like, who else could you share this oddly unique situation with?” Nivea said of London at the time.

After sharing a small trailer for the buzzing interview with Burruss on her Instagram page, both Lauren London and Toya Johnson commented with praises to the singer for being brave and sharing her story. The Shade Room captured the exchange between the three ladies.

“Love you. You are pure magic and strength,” wrote Lauren on Instagram.

“Great interview. So proud of you,” replied Toya.

Kandi even left a comment under The Shade Room’s post writing;

“I loved @thisisnivea before but even more now after hearing some of what she’s been through! She was really brave opening up the way she did,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared. “Everybody please give her all the love & support she deserves!” she added.

Of course, social media erupted with fans and spectators sharing their opinions about the shocking interview. One user on Twitter wrote:

“So wait Lil Wayne had a baby by Toya, then started dating Nivea, then got back with Toya, married her, then got back with Nivea and had a baby by her and Lauren London a month apart??? WTF”

While another person on the platform chimed in:

“Now i think Wayne song how to love was about Nivea. After watching her interview with Kandi.”

You can watch the full interview down below. What did you think about Nivea’s emotional story?