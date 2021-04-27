MadameNoire Featured Video

The Black community really had actress Lauren London lifted up after she tragically lost her partner and father of her youngest son, rapper Nipsey Hussle on March 31, 2019.

Watching a Black woman bury a Black man she loved so early was either a pain we couldn’t fathom or knew too well.

While London mostly retreated from public life, she did occasionally offer insights into her healing journey. And come forward to deny relationship and pregnancy rumors.

Last year, we learned that London had stepped away from BET’s “Games People Play.” Many of us wondered whether she planned to return to acting at all.

According to a recent interview with ESSENCE, it was a question she contemplated herself after what she describes as the hardest year of her life.

“Getting back to work was more than just being anxious because I wasn’t working. It was really a stand on, will I work again? Do I want to work? Who am I now? Is this where I still belong? Do I still hold space here? Should I?”

Ultimately, London did return to acting and she’s starring in a new film Without Remorse alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Returning to her craft ended up being the right decision.

“It was like a leap of faith and just moving with the fear — I don’t know if I should; if I can. Will I be accepted in that way again because it’d been a while? I will say that God is so gracious because it was the best way I could go back to work.”

Later, in an interview with Nischelle Turner, from Entertainment Tonight, London shared that she’s also modeling for her sons how to live with grief.

“We can’t live in our cave. We can’t stop because we do have a purpose, all of us. And it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief not just curling up in a ball. Because I curled up in a ball for a long time. Especially for my oldest son because he is a little bit more aware. We will be sad. We will grieve for a long time, forever. But we will continue moving on. Because we have to, as Nip would want us to.”