Beyonce’s storage units were robbed not once but twice this month. According to TMZ, police said that thieves hit her three storage units on two separate occasions this month and stole over $1 million worth of her belongings.

The first time they raided her storage unit, which are in the Los Angeles area, they took her dresses, handbags, children’s toys and photos belonging to her stylist. The same week, they came back and wiped out her three other storage units. Her storage units were registered under her company, Parkwood Entertainment.

This loss comes during a time where Queen Bey was securing so many wins. During the 2021 Grammys, she became the most awarded female artist ever with 28 Grammy awards. She is now tied with Quincy Jones for having the most Grammys by any performer. Her 28th Grammy was for Best R&B Performance her song “Black Parade,” a song that celebrates Blackness.

“This is so overwhelming,” she said during an acceptance speech. “I’ve been working my whole life since 9 years old, and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night.”

The mother-of-three also won for Best Rap Performance with Megan Thee Stallion for the “Savage” remix.

She also had a successful launch of her Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which sold out rather quickly.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain,” Bey wrote in an Instagram post. “All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B.”

Bey’s daughter also won her first Grammy this year for Best Music Video winner for “BROWN SKIN GIRL.”