Tiffany Haddish is teaming up with Nicolas Cage for their latest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and when she got on set with him she felt compelled to share a piece of information that she just couldn’t keep to herself. One day while filming, Haddish said she told Cage that he was there when she had her first orgasm.

During a chat on It’s Been A Minute With Sam Sanders for NPR, the Night School star shared that when she was 17, she went to a nearly-empty movie theater with her date to watch Cage’s film Face-Off. She and her date’s make-out session turned into a romp while the movie was playing. She said when she opened her eyes while experiencing her first orgasm, the Snakes Eyes star was glaring at her through the screen.

“As I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I open my eyes, and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big. That was my first big O,” she said. “So now I’m standing across from this man with those same big old eyeballs…and they are looking at me in real life and real time. All I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with and how we were making out and then that feeling, and then how weird I feel remembering this in front of him.”

The Los Angeles native said she wasn’t sure if she should share the details of such an experience with Cage at first and that she did a lot of debating with herself before telling him.

“‘Should I tell Nicolas Cage this? This is inappropriate,” she said. “I don’t want him to hit me with a sexual-harassment [claim], but I gotta tell him.’”

She said she decided to tell him after she saw he sensed that she was nervous around him and getting a bit annoyed by it.

“You could tell he was getting irritated, and I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you, and I need to tell you something,’ ” she said. ” ‘I have to tell you this story, man, and once I tell you this story, it’ll be fine.’ “

Luckily, Cage “laughed super hard” at her story and it helped them break the ice.

