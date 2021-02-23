MadameNoire Featured Video

Hey Humans is the new eco-conscious, affordable, and accessible personal care line just launched by Jada Pinkett Smith. Now available for purchase near you, the brand emphasizes that no matter one’s budget, we can all partake in clean and sustainable beauty.

Being the Creative Director and Co-Founder, Smith’s new brand was dreamed up with her eco-conscious family to make a strong impact in the personal care world. As the “first personal care brand to be plastic-free,” the packaging used for their products is either aluminum or paper, so that it’s “100% recyclable or 100% biodegradable.” Coming in a variety of deodorants, body washes, body lotions, and toothpastes, the brand described its products overall as gender-neutral, clean, and sustainable game-changers that are “highly efficacious, yet gentle and safe for even the youngest, most sensitive bodies.” Additionally, the concentrations of the natural ingredients found in the formulas are said to aid the products in minimizing water usage, and wasteful manufacturing practices.

At an affordable price point (all the products are under $6) shopping Hey Humans comes without the guilt of being damaging towards the environment or our bodies. To read up further on their new launch before going to snag what you need, scroll below for some key information on each product. To purchase, the line is now available nationwide exclusively at Target and Target.com.

Naturally Derived Deodorant ​($4.99)

This natural deodorant claims to be ultra-absorbent and provide ​all-day odor protection with a smooth and easy glide. Its vegan formula is free of parabens and aluminum, plus it comes in six unique scent combinations. Which ones will you be trying?