In a video meant to encourage his nearly two million Instagram followers, Tank revealed that he is going “completely deaf” in one ear and slowly losing hearing in the other.

“I want to use my situation to encourage your situation,” said the singer, whose birth name is Durrell Babbs. “I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m sort of losing sound in my left.”

The “Can’t Let It Show” singer’s other symptoms include dizziness and an inability to “walk a straight line.” Strangely, he says that doctors are unsure of what’s causing the symptoms.

“All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why,” he went on. “Seen the doctors, got the MRI, and all of that good stuff going on. Medication. All of that. But it still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given us a reason to feel like I can do and be anything that I set out to be. The goals are still the same.”

From there he went on to encourage his followers to continue to believe in themselves even if their minds, bodies, and spirits are “failing” them.

“Keep going. Keep pushing. I’m documenting my process just to show you the fight,” he said. “You can do this. You’re still in it. We’re still in it. So much love.”

Beneath the post, loved ones, celebrities, and fans left messages of support and encouragement for the “Please Don’t Go” singer.

“I love you babe and don’t worry I can talk louder,” wrote Tank’s wife, Zena Foster.

“Love you, bro,” commented singer and actor Luke James.

“Praying for you bro,” added Bishop T.D. Jakes.

“Prayers up king….stay strong and stay positive,” said Kevin Hart. “Love u champ.”