As a guest on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, radio host Miss Jones implied that back in the day she and rappers Monie Love and Tupac had a threesome.

“I’m gonna tell you about the party,” Miss Jones said speaking to N.O.R.E., one of the show’s co-hosts. “So Pac came and we’re walking and it’s like the music stops. Everyone else hears the music, but I’m with Monie and he stops and he looks at us and then… so like, we know what the look means and we figure it out. It was a good night and that was it.”

Since her implication was a bit vague, N.O.R.E. prompted Miss Jones for some more clarification by asking, “So Pac and Monie had some relations?”

In her response, Jones coyly said, “Well no, it was just the three of us — the three of us just talked for a long time.”

Facial expressions and giggling helped convey what Miss Jones was hinting at, but even N.O.R.E. wasn’t expecting that information to be brought to the Drink Champs table. On Instagram, he captioned the clip stating, “I didn’t understand at first!!!! Cause I wasn’t ready!!! 🤔 What exactly do you think @MissJonesOfficial saying 👀 ?”

Though Miss Jones didn’t explicitly share that the trio had a threesome that night, what she did say implied that a good time was had that night by consenting adults who knew what they wanted and went after it. As “throuples” and threesomes become more normalized, people are being less side-eyed for their sexual autonomy now more than ever.

Actor and comedian DeRay Davis has been open about having a “three-lationship” with two live-in girlfriends for years now. A few months ago, Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was shadowed with the repeated question on whether Porsha (and an unnamed housewife) fooled around with B.O.L.O. the Entertainer on the night of Cynthia’s bachelorette party. Even last month, MadameNoire reported on photos of Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson sharing a kiss and close moments when the three of them were spotted in Australia.